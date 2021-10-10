BancorpSouth Bank Buys 54 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 591,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Visa by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

NYSE V opened at $230.27 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $448.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.72 and a 200 day moving average of $230.28.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

