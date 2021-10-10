BancorpSouth Bank Has $14.56 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises 2.1% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after buying an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after acquiring an additional 464,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $40,988,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 48.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,079,000 after purchasing an additional 390,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $109.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

