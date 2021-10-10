BancorpSouth Bank Purchases 211 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Thor Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

NYSE:THO opened at $124.21 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

