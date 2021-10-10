Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,954,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,790,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,028,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $44.34 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $373.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

