Bank of Montreal Can Buys 214,403 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 572,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 79.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 120,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

