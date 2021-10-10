Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,888 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,687,000 after purchasing an additional 125,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,376,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after buying an additional 672,327 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,969,000 after buying an additional 117,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,036,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 302,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

