Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after buying an additional 763,540 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,631,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

