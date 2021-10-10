Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1,305.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Stericycle worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Stericycle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,973,000 after buying an additional 95,048 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Stericycle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after buying an additional 274,324 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $67.89 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.99.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

