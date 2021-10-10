Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.51 Million Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $29,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 56,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 26.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 190,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESE opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

ESE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

