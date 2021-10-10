Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $28,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.