Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 453,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $27,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 419,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 107,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

BBIO stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

