Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 83,666 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.43% of World Fuel Services worth $28,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 69,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INT stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

