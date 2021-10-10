Barclays Increases EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target to GBX 39

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 39 ($0.51) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.69% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 25.05 ($0.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £472.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64. EnQuest has a 12-month low of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 26.95 ($0.35). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

