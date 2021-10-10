Barclays Increases EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target to GBX 39

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 39 ($0.51) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.69% from the company’s current price.
Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 25.05 ($0.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £472.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64. EnQuest has a 12-month low of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 26.95 ($0.35). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93.
About EnQuest
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.