Barclays Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $290.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $395.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.
BIIB opened at $285.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.15.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.