Barclays Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $290.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $395.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.

BIIB opened at $285.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

