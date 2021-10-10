Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.30

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 10360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

BARK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bark & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bark & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bark & Co stock. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.