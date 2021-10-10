Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.25% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $617.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.40 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

BBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

