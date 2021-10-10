Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.84 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,095.59 or 0.01996731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $78.88 million and $6.84 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00108273 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.12 or 0.00457664 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00014101 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00035531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

