BENQI (QI) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $37.62 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00132185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00084498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,326.64 or 0.99982919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.99 or 0.06258096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003222 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.