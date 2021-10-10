Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €78.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Stabilus in a report on Monday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.33 ($80.39).

STM opened at €62.25 ($73.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.67. Stabilus has a twelve month low of €47.80 ($56.24) and a twelve month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

