Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.02

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 18818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Several brokerages have commented on BLI. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $380,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,135.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,629 shares of company stock valued at $14,172,032. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 127.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 39.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 28.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 67.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

