Beyond Finance Reaches Market Cap of $6.92 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $6.92 million and $141,907.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00134837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,002.77 or 1.00243586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.63 or 0.06469273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

