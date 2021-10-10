BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.01 Million

Analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will report sales of $81.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.52 million. BGSF posted sales of $71.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $305.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $305.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $327.45 million, with estimates ranging from $326.40 million to $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGSF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,690. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. BGSF has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $134.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

