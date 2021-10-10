Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Up 10.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $72.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics traded as high as $54.29 and last traded at $53.99. Approximately 2,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 262,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,085.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,176 shares of company stock worth $4,527,728. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of -0.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

