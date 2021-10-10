Binance Coin Price Reaches $417.60 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion and approximately $1.32 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $417.60 or 0.00758005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Binance Coin
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars.
