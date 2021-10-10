BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Sells $90,358.92 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Scott Andrew Smith sold 33,244 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,335,079.04.

BCAB opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter worth about $1,320,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter worth about $29,052,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BioAtla by 88,975.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 25.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCAB shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

