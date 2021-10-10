BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce sales of $37.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.58 million and the lowest is $35.34 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 518.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $151.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.91 million to $159.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $232.39 million, with estimates ranging from $198.38 million to $272.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,236. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.