BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $38.07 and last traded at $38.26. 4,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 345,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Specifically, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $738,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,200,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,452 shares of company stock worth $11,068,081. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

