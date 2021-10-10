BitTube Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $1,939.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $278.52 or 0.00504152 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 323,778,333 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

