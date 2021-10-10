Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,612.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 120,421 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $451,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDTX shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.