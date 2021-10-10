BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 188,030 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKCC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. 721,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,931. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

