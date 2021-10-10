BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 188,030 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BKCC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. 721,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,931. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.
See Also: Dividend Kings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.