BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.81% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $199,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

FCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

