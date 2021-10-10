BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,906,099 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 314.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Outset Medical worth $191,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 42,184 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

OM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $285,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,168. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OM opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.68. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.