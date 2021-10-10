BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578,003 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $202,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $128,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $29.60 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.