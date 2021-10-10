BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,241,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 384,621 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.86% of FibroGen worth $192,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,035,000 after buying an additional 771,790 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other FibroGen news, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $10.42 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.