BlackRock Inc. Sells 140,142 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,128,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Axcelis Technologies worth $207,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after buying an additional 532,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after buying an additional 45,205 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $12,902,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $9,442,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $47.18 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $176,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.