BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 949,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $195,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after purchasing an additional 723,416 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $27,668,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 35.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE opened at $212.90 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.29 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.18.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

