Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DECK opened at $359.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $240.86 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.29.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

