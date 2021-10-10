Blair William & Co. IL Has $383,000 Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $92,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCFS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

FCFS opened at $86.32 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

