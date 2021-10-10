Blair William & Co. IL Has $457,000 Stock Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,722 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.17% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,450,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,500 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,522,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 172.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 609,818 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on OVID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

In related news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OVID stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

