Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $442,000 Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676,428 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,339 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,802,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 1,685.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 754,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 1,955.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 461,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

FUBO stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

