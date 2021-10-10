Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PVH were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in PVH by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PVH by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in PVH by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in PVH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $121.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PVH. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

