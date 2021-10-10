Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Financial were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

THFF stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $565.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

