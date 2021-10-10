BLAST Market Cap Reaches $28,886.13 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $28,886.13 and approximately $28.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

