Blockmason Credit Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $905.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $314,451.21 and approximately $905.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00047224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00217143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00097272 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

