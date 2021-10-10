Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,269 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,729,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,235,000 after acquiring an additional 42,804 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $190.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.90 and a 200-day moving average of $205.47. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.38 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

