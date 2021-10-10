Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 370.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,897 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

