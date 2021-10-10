Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $165.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.