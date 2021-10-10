Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 3,860 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $371.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.35 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.43.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,180 shares of company stock worth $78,646,127 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.