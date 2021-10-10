BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Allakos were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 576,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,177,000 after buying an additional 65,294 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,837,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,923,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 163,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allakos alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $104.45 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.