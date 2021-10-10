BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $109,000 Holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,723 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 264,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 665,192 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth $5,355,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth $1,797,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,645.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286 and have sold 27,500 shares worth $255,970. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $611.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

